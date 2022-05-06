General

Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba has said the five-party alliance was needed for years.

Addressing a joint election rally organised by the five-party alliance in the Capital City today, Deuba said getting majority by a single party in the election as per the existing provision of the constitution was not likely. "So, alliance is needed for the country. This practice is exercised even in some countries of Europe," Prime Minister and NC President Deuba said.

Stating that his party got defeated in the last election while contesting the polls alone, President Deuba recalled that Maoist Centre also suffered while uniting with CPN (UML) after left alliance.

On the occasion, Deuba shared that the recently held 14th National General Convention of the NC passed a proposal unanimously by realising the need for five-party alliance.

Arguing that the alliance did a wonderful job by giving mayoral candidacy to Srijana Singh in the Kathmandu Metropolitan City, the country's capital city, and Renu Dahal in Bharatpur Metropolitan City, Deuba appealed to the voters to cast votes to both of them and emerge victorious.

On the occasion, PM Deuba praised the commitments made by mayoral candidate Singh in regard to the overall management of the Kathmandu Metropolitan City and added that the city should be made beautiful within six months through its waste management. Energy could be produced from the waste management of the city, according to PM Deuba.

Source: National News Agency Nepal