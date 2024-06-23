AL’s 75th founding anniversary celebrated in Rajshahi

Bangladesh Awami League (AL) and its front and associate organisations today celebrated its 75th founding anniversary with the call for taking the country furthermore forward through strengthening the hands of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

To mark the day, the Rajshahi city unit of the party paid glowing tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing wreaths on his portrait and four national leaders in front of the party’s local office.

In addition to hoisting national and party flags and cutting cake, they also held a discussion at the party office highlighting the significance of the day.

With city unit president Kamal Hossain in the chair, the meeting was addressed, among others, by Nur Kutub Alam Mannan, Nawsher Ali, Dr Tabibur Rahman Sheikh, Mustaque Hossain, Advocate Aslam Sarker, Moniruzzaman Khan and Abdul Momin.

The speakers unanimously viewed that Awami League is not only the oldest and largest political party of the country but also an incarnation of the mainstre

am democracy and secular ideologies.

They added that the present government has been working relentlessly to improve the living and livelihood conditions of the public in general through implementing need-based programmes.

The meeting also called upon the party leaders and workers to be united for further strengthening the hands of Prime Minister and AL President Sheikh Hasina to take the nation forward successfully.

Rajshahi University (RU) administration also celebrated the day in a befitting manner.

Marking the day, Pro-vice-chancellors Prof Sultan-Ul-Islam and Prof Humayun Kabir and Treasurer Prof Obayedur Rahman Pramanik and scores of teachers, students and staff brought out a rally on the campus.

They also placed wreaths on the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman paying rich tribute to him.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha