Amazon Prime Originals List for November 2024: Exclusive Shows, Films and Web Series



Amazon Prime Video, a great global OTT platform, elevates entertainment with its signature blend of captivating and diverse storytelling. Like every month, the November 2024 lineup of Amazon Prime brings a fresh mix of romance, thriller, comedy, and adventure genres. Insightful documentaries and humorous shows pair with an array of exclusive shows and films, adding to the excitement. Let’s dive into this month’s must-watch releases.

10 Must-see Amazon Prime Originals Premiering This November

Freedom | Romantic Thriller | November 1, 2024

Written by Christophe Deslandes and Melanie Laurent, this French movie thrives under the direction of Melanie Laurent.

Produced by Alain Goldman, the thriller movie is inspired by the real-life saga of a notorious French gangster who ruled the underworld in the late 1970s and early 1980s. The story centers on Bruno Sulak, a charismatic criminal reminiscent of Arsène Lupin, known for orchestrating audacious heists without ever firing a shot.

The strong cast is completed b

y Lucas Bravo, Lea Luce Busato, Yvan Attal, Radivoje Bukvic, Steve Tientcheu, David Murgia, Leo Chalie, and Slimane Dazi.

Citadel (Honey Bunny) | Spy-Action Thriller | November 7, 2024

A spin-off to Citadel, another Prime original, this TV series was created by Raj and DK, who co-wrote and directed it with Sita Menon.

This Hindi action series is an Indian version of the globally acclaimed drama about the clashes between international spies.

Starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan as the title characters, the spy series features a supporting cast that includes Emma Canning, Simran Bagga, and Kay Kay Menon.

The production credit goes to Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, Scott Nemes, David Weil, and Raj and DK.

Every Minute Counts | Disaster Drama | November 8, 2024

Based on a catastrophic earthquake in 1985 in Mexico City, this disaster film excels with Jorge Michel Grau as the showrunner, director, and screenwriter. Moises Urquidi and Fernando Urdapilleta accompanie

d Grau in the direction. Victoria Orvananos, Alfredo Felix-Diaz, Natalia Quevedo, Venancio Villalobos, and Alejandro Valenzuela contributed to the screenplay along with Grau.

The plot intertwines the lives of a doctor with a hidden past, a fame-seeking journalist, and a troubled family. All of them risk everything in rescue missions that offer them a chance at redemption.

Traziende Films production shapes the film starring Osvaldo Benavides, Jesus Zavala, Maya Zapata, Oswaldo Rada, Jorge Leon, Antonio de la Vega, and Enrique Arreola.

German Cocaine Cowboy | True Crime | November 10, 2024

This four-part documentary series chronicles Hamburg gangster Joe Marx’s rise to power within the infamous Cali cartel during the 1990s.

The German mini-series flourishes with Georg Tschurtschenthaler and Christian Beetz as its producers with Tschurtschenthaler as its showrunner. Besides writing the screenplay with Ina Kessebohm, Peter Dorfler directed the crime series.

The cast includes Philipp Boos, Claude Albert Hein

rich, Niklas Bruhn, Carmen Molinar, and Anne Roemeth.

Cross | Crime Thriller | November 14, 2024

Based on James Patterson’s novel series ‘Alex Cross’, this thriller series boasts Ben Watkins as the creator and showrunner.

The crime series follows Alex Cross, a detective and forensic psychologist, as well as a devoted father. He relentlessly pursues both killers and victims which drives him to unearth hidden truths and bring justice to those affected.

‘Cross’ stars Aldis Hodge, Juanita Jennings, and Isaiah Mustafa, supported by Sharon Taylor, Ryan Eggold, Alona Tal, and Eloise Mumford.

Aldis Hodge and Chris Agoston jointly produced this crime series.

Red One | Adventure Comedy | November 15, 2024

Adapted from the original story by Hiram Garcia, this adventure movie highlights the directing of Jake Kasdan and the screenwriting of Chris Morgan.

The action film features an ensemble cast that includes Chris Evans, Dwayne Johnson, Lucy Liu, Bonnie Hunt, Kiernan Shipka, Nick Kroll, Wesley Kimmel, J. K. Simmo

ns, and Kristofer Hivju.

The plot centers on Callum Drift, head of North Pole security, who must partner with bounty hunter Jack O’Malley. They are in a race against time to rescue Santa Claus after his unexpected abduction.

The mystery-fantasy film makes its way to theater and OTT (Over-The-Top) courtesy of producers Hiram Garcia, Johnson, Morgan, Dany Garcia, Melvin Mar, and Kasdan.

Billions Mike | Docu-fiction | November 17, 2024

This multi-part docu-film chronicles the life of Peter Mike Wappler, known as Billions Mike, Germany’s most notorious con artist. The documentary follows his next big scam after recently being released from prison.

The crime documentary showcases the Beetz Brothers Film Production with Reinhardt Beetz as the producer and Nadine Neumann as the executive producer. Ina Kessebohm’s direction and Christopher Kaufmann’s screenplay bring the movie to vibrant life.

Mike Wappler, Shenja Lacher, Ricarda Pieper, and Katharina Abt round out the cast.

Jeff Dunham’s Scrooged-Up Holiday S

pecial | Comedy Show | November 19, 2024

Directed By Manny Rodriguez, this stand-up comedy show features Jeff Dunham, a comedian, and ventriloquist widely renowned for his ‘Spark of Insanity’ tour and special.

The one-hour special takes inspiration from Charles Dickens’ classic A Christmas Carol, with Dunham’s beloved characters reimagining iconic roles from the holiday tale. Walter stars as Scrooge, while Jeff casts Peanut, Bubba J, Achmed, and Little Jeff in equally entertaining thespian roles.

Credit for producing the show goes to Amazon MGM Studios and Levity Entertainment Group with Matt McNeil, Robert Hartmann, Judi Marmel, Stu Schreiberg, and Dunham as executive producers.

Oshi No Ko | Mystery Idol Drama | November 28, 2024

Written by Ayako Kitagawa, this drama film is a live-action adaptation of the hit 2020 Japanese anime series, originally created by Mengo Yokoyari and Aka Akasaka. The mystery movie is brought to fruition by directors Smith and Hana Matsumoto, and producer Ryusuke Imoto of Toei

.

The film follows siblings Ruby and Aqua as they pursue success in the entertainment industry while uncovering the mysterious circumstances surrounding their mother’s death.

‘Oshi No Ko’ stars Asuka Saito, Nagisa Saito, Kaito Sakurai, Nanoko Hara, Mizuki Kayashima, and Ano.

The World According to Kaleb: On Tour | Comedy Show | November 29, 2024

Featuring a special performance from Kaleb Cooper renowned for Clarkson’s Farm series (2021), this comedy show is shaped by the directing of Abigail Dankwa.

In his final performance, Kaleb shares his signature wit and strong opinions on topics ranging from sheep and celebrities to his passion for farming.

The stand-up comedy show boasts Ben Wicks and Anthony Caveney as executive producers on behalf of Expectation.

Bottom Line

Amazon Prime Originals streaming list for November 2024 promises to be a treasure trove of content for all of the streamer’s subscribers.

Stand-up comedies like ‘Jeff Dunham’s Scrooged-Up Holiday Special’ and ‘The World According to Kale

b’, promise laughter-packed entertainment. ‘German Cocaine Cowboy’ and ‘Billions Mike’ offer compelling experiences where the line between documentary and fiction blurs. ‘Red One’ blends adventure, action, and comedy, while the live-action drama ‘Oshi No Ko’ offers excitement for devoted manga lovers. ‘Freedom’, ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’, and ‘Cross’, alongside the disaster drama ‘Every Minute Counts’, promise intense suspense to the cinephiles.

Collectively, these releases are a testament to Prime Video’s consistent ability to enhance the OTT’s ever-growing appeal.

Source: United News of Bangladesh