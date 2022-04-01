General

Nepali Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Gyan Chandra Acharya, has presented a letter of credence to the British Queen, Elizabeth II.

Ambassador Acharya presented the letter amidst a special ceremony organised at Buckingham Palace on Thursday.

Receiving the letter submitted by Ambassador Acharya virtually, Queen Elizabeth expressed the hope that the relations between the two countries would be further strengthened during the term of Ambassador Acharya.

Ambassador Acharya conveyed the message sent by President Bidya Devi Bhandari and Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba wishing Queen and people of the United Kingdom a good health.

On the occasion, she shared that her two Nepal visits were memorable, adding Nepal is naturally beautiful, according to the Nepali Embassy in London.

Extending gratitude towards the UK for its support to Nepal during COVID-19 pandemic, the Nepali Ambassador expressed hope that Nepal would receive further support in days to come, said Spokesperson at the Nepali Embassy in London, Roshan Khanal.

Source: National News Agency Nepal