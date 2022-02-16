General

Gyan Chandra Acharya, who has been appointed as the Ambassador of Nepal to the United Kingdom, took oath of office and secrecy before President Bidya Devi Bhandari today.

Ambassador Acharya was sworn in at a ceremony held at the President’s Office, Shital Niwas, Maharajgunj today. Foreign Minister Dr Narayan Khadka and other high level officials of the Government of Nepal were present on the occasion.

Former Foreign Secretary Acharya, who served as the Permanent Representative of Nepal to the United Nations and also the Deputy Secretary General of UN, was appointed as the Ambassador by the President on January 28 on the recommendation of the Council of Ministers.

Source: National News Agency Nepal