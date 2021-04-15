General

Ambassador of Nepal to the Republic of South Africa Dr. Nirmal Kumar Bishokarma presented the Letters of Credence to the President of the Republic of South Africa Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa.

The letters of credence were presented at a special ceremony held at the Sefako Mapogo Makgatho Presidential Guest House in Pretoria.

During the occasion Dr. Bishokarma conveyed warm greetings and best wishes from the Bidya Devi Bhandari, the President of Nepal to Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa for his personal well-being and continued peace, progress and prosperity of the people of the Republic of South Africa.

In his short remarks Ambassador Bishokarma expressed that Nepal and South Africa have been enjoying very warm and cordial relationship which are based on friendship, mutual trust, goodwill, understanding and cooperation ever since the two countries established the diplomatic relations in 1994. Bishokarma also expressed his commitment to put his best efforts towards further enhancing and consolidating bilateral ties between the Government of Nepal and the Government of the Republic of South Africa for the mutual benefit of both countries.

While receiving the credentials, Cyril Ramaphosa warmly welcomed Ambassador Bishokarma to South Africa and wished him every success in his high responsibilities as Nepal’s Ambassador to South Africa. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal