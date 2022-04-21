Key Issues

Chinese Ambassador to Nepal, Hou Yanqi, has assured of helping Nepal to export its products to China.

Addressing a press meet through virtual means today, the Chinese Ambassador shared that the China side has given high importance to the Nepal's willing to resume export to China from the dry port.

She opined, "Officials of bodies concerned, neighbouring provinces and border dry ports of both sides have been communicating and coordinating for the same."

Expressing the belief that collaboration between Nepal and China would take a momentum once Nepal's economy and society return to normalcy after COVID-19 pandemic, the Chinese Ambassador said that she was confident that Nepali side would help create free and transparent trade environment, to fully protect the legitimate rights and interest of Chinese enterprises and to resolve their practical problems.

Giving her response to the issues on resuming the Nepal-China direct flights and facilitating the return of students pursuing higher studies in China who had returned home during COVID-19, the ambassador said, “The return of students to schools after pandemic has remained as a general issue internationally.

And, the direct flight between Nepal and China was suspended with the announcement of the Nepal government to suspend its international flights as preventive measures against pandemic and the suspension continues to date.”

Making it clear that Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) was never a geopolitical strategy, the Chinese ambassador said it was, instead, the project for taking Nepal-like developing countries towards the path of sustainable development and helping promote shared prosperity.

