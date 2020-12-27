General

Newly-appointed Nepal's Ambassador to the USA, Dr Yubaraj Khatiwada, has said that he had accorded a high priority to strengthening economic diplomacy and to garner investment from the private and multiple sides.

At an interaction programme organized by the Confederation of Nepalese Industries (CNI) here on Sunday, Dr Khatiwada reiterated that his topmost priority was to augmenting international goodwill to assure investors from other sectors and countries as well as big international financial institutions.

Khatiwada, who is also the former Minister for Finance, said that he would be effortful to seek cooperation to attract investment in the information technology sector to facilitate building of the 'digital economy', expanding the criteria of export subsidy provided by the USA on some Nepali products.

The CNI officials had urged Dr Khatiwada for his active role in deepening economic cooperation between Nepal and the USA and to promote the bilateral trade.

On the occasion, CNI President Satish Kumar Moore said, "We have placed a high importance to economic diplomacy. We are confident that the experience of Dr Khatiwada who has assumed the post of Finance Minister and has been an economic expert would be very useful in brining American capital and technology to Nepal."

He informed that the CNI had spearheaded the 'Build in Nepal' campaign that promotes expansion of national industrialization.

Similarly, Vice-President of CNI Bishnu Kumar Agrawal said that they were hopeful that active roles of Dr Khatiwada could attract Nepali students studying in the USA to come home and unleash opportunities here.

Source: National News Agency Nepal