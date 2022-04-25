Key Issues, politics

Ambassador of Nepal to the United States Shreedhar Khatri has presented his 'Letters of Credence' to the US President Joe Biden. Ambassador Khatri presented his 'Letters of Credence' through the US Department of State as the presentation ceremony physically has been altered due to global COVID-19, according to the Nepali Embassy in Washington, D.C.

Receiving Khatri's 'Letters of Credence', President Biden welcomed him to the diplomatic community of Washington, D.C. while stating that his government was interested in further strengthening friendly relations between the US and Nepal, according to a statement issued by the Nepali embassy.

On the occasion, ambassador Khatri on behalf of Nepal's President Bidya Devi Bhandari, Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and the entire Nepali people, conveyed messages of successful tenure and good health of President Biden. He also offered his gratitude to the US citizens and the government for their continuous assistances for the development of Nepal.

He also expressed the hope that the friendly relations between the two countries would be further consolidated and expanded in the days to come.

Source: National News Agency Nepal