Nepali Ambassador to the People's Republic of China, Mahendra Bahadur Pandey, today presented his Letter of Credence to the President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping.

At a programme organised at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Ambassador Pandey presented the Letter of Credence to the Chinese President, reads a press release issued by Nepali Embassy in Beijing.

Source: National News Agency Nepal