The government has recommended Nepali ambassadors to India, the United Kingdom and the United States. Today's meeting of the Council of Ministers has decided to recommend Dr. Shankar Sharma as Nepal's Ambassador to India, Gyanchandra Acharya to the United Kingdom and Prof Shridhar Khatri to the United States, said Spokesperson of the Government, Minister for Communications and Information Technology Gyanendra Bahadur Karki.

The cabinet also decided to sign a statement on green energy and allow the use of forest area for the construction of the first phase of the Sunkoshi Marine Diversion Project. He shared that the meeting decided to approve the long-term zero emission strategy, National Adaptation Plan and climate change and its impact report.

According to him, the cabinet has also decided to approve the team led by Chief of Army Staff Prabhuram Sharma for a visit to India and to promote Saroj Pratap Rana, a senior officer of the Nepal Army, to Lieutenant General. The cabinet meeting has decided to promote Maheshwar Kafle and Bamdev Adhikari to the vacant post of Gazetted Deputy Auditor General in the Office of the Auditor General.

Source: National News Agency Nepal