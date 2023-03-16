Key Issues

Ambassador of Nepal to South Africa, Dan Bahadur Tamang presented the Letters of Credence to President of Republic of South Africa, Mr Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa amidst a special ceremony held at the Sefako M Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse in Pretoria on Tuesday.

On the occasion, Ambassador Tamang conveyed warm greetings and best wishes of President of Nepal to the South African President for his good health and happiness as well as for the continued progress and prosperity of the friendly people of South Africa.

Following the presentation of the Letters of Credence, President Ramaphosa addressed the newly accredited Ambassadors/High Commissioners – 18 in number – representing the countries from all continents of the world.

In his address, President Ramaphosa warmly welcomed all of the Ambassadors/High Commissioners to South Africa, and expressed keenness to work together with the Governments of their respective countries including Nepal to further build up stronger relations and consolidate mutually beneficial cooperation.

He also underlined the importance of global unity and solidarity to further advance the shared interests of sustainable peace and development, and address pressing problems of the world including climate change, food and energy security.

Nepal and South Africa established diplomatic relations on July 28, 1994.

Source: National News Agency Nepal