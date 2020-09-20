Key Issues

Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Yogesh Bhattarai has called upon the UAE side to invest in Nepal’s civil aviation and tourism sectors.

In a meeting with Ambassador of UAE to Nepal, Saeed Hamdan Mohammed Al Naqbi, in Singhdurbar today, Minister Bhattarai praised the initiatives taken by UAE to return Nepali migrant workers from UAE during the time of coronaviurs pandemic.

On the occasion, the UAE Ambassador urged Minister Bhattarai to ensure additional flights to UAE from Nepal, according to Minister Bhattarai’s secretariat.

It is said that Bhattarai has responded positively to the demand for more flights between Nepal and UAE.

Source: National News Agency Nepal