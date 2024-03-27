Ambassadors call on Home Minister Lamichhane



Kathmandu: Ambassador of China to Nepal Chen Song called on Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Rabi Lamichhane today.

During the meeting, Home Minister Lamichhane pointed out the need for more cooperation and collaboration in the areas of security including modernization of the immigration system, disaster management, border management as well as trade promotion and tourism, according to the DPM’s Secretariat.

He also said that Nepal was looking forward to direct flights from Chinese cities to the international airports in Bhairahawa and Pokhara, to which the Ambassador said maximum efforts were being made towards that end.

Ambassador Song also expressed the commitment to support the development of the capacity of the law enforcement agencies and strengthening of immigration offices including at the Tribhuvan International Airport.

Also today, Ambassador of Pakistan to Nepal Abrar H Hashmi met with Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Lamichhane.

During the meeting, Ambassador Hashmi emphasized

the need to discuss the pending agreement on crime control between Nepal and Pakistan and to promote bilateral relations at the people’s level through collaboration in sports including cricket at the club level.

On the occasion, Home Minister Lamichhane extended his best wishes to the people of Pakistan, while stating that he is confident that the recently concluded elections would make a significant contribution to the establishment of a permanent government and peace in the country.

Source: National News Agency Nepal