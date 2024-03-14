Ambassadors from three nations call on DPM Shrestha

Kathmandu: Norway's ambassador to Nepal, Torun Dramdal, today paid a courtesy call on newly appointed Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Narayan Kaji Shrestha. In the meeting held at the Ministry, matters relating to strengthening the bilateral relations and mutual interests between the two countries were discussed, according to Ministry Spokesperson Amrit Bahadur Rai. On the occasion, the two also exchanged views on the enhancement of Norway's support to Nepal. Similarly, Pakistan's ambassador to Nepal, Abrar H Hashmi and the Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Nepal, Saad Nasser Abdullah Abu Haimed, called on Minister Shrestha. On the occasions, both ambassadors wished the Minister a successful tenure. Source: National News Agency Nepal