Ambulance worth Rs 2 million handed over to health post

Birgunj: A health post located at Lipanibirta of Birgunj Metropolis-21 has been provided an ambulance. The Himalayan Distillery provided the ambulance to the health facility. The vehicle was handed over by former minister and lawmaker, Pradip Yadav, amidst a programme organized at ward office on Monday. He provided ambulance's key to the health post. On the occasion, former minister Yadav observed that it was appreciative to have assistance provided by industrialist. It is a pious social service, he added. General Manager at Himalayan Distillery, Nabin Kumar Upadhyay, informed that the ambulance worth Rs 2 million was provided to the health post so that the patients would be convenienced to receive health service. Source: National News Agency Nepal