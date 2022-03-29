Fashion

Artists affiliated with the Planting for Change Foundation, an organization of American national artists, are going to shoot films in various tourist areas of Nepal.

A team including the Director of the foundation Jack Thomas met Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Prem Bahadur Ale today and informed him about the matter.

It was also informed on the occasion that the foundation would produce the film in collaboration with Sursudha Group of Nepal.

Similarly, the foundation plans to set up a music school in Nepal, said Ishwar Bajracharya, manager of the foundation. He said that the foundation has planned to visit the tourist areas of Nepal and make films shot in it as well as build a music school.

Earlier, the foundation had established music schools in Kathmandu, Lalitpur, Gaighat, Katari and Tintalegaun of Udayapur district of Nepal. Music is taught free of cost in these schools, said Surendra Shrestha, a tabla player of Sursudha group.

Minister Ale said that the plan of American artists to make movies and open music schools here were welcome and that it would help in the promotion of Nepal's tourism and the preservation of its art and culture.

Source: National News Agency Nepal