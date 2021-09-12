Key Issues, politics

CPN (Maoist Centre) Chairman and former Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' said that some politicians claiming themselves right were preaching people by keeping them in illusion.

"We have more (politicians) to preach others claiming themselves right and all others wrong. There are multiple truths in Marxism but people's right to revolt is the fundamental thing," the Maoist Centre Chairman said.

Here are so many politicians who fear to name and respect the mammoth sacrifices taken place in Nepal's communist movement. But, they are still making big talks, Prachanda said while releasing a book entitled 'Course of Nepali Communist Movement' written by Parshuram Tamang.

He was of the view that forwarding the communist movement by expressing deep respect to the sacrifices is the prime duty of the time.

On the occasion, Maoist Centre Chairman Prachanda said that he took a big risk for the welfare of the country and people while going for unification of Maoist Centre and CPN (UML) then but it could not yield due to KP Sharma Oli's wrong move.

The Chairman said that the risk was taken by forming the Nepal Communist Party to advance towards socialism but that could not be materialised.

On the occasion, he said that he however learned many things from Oli after working for the unification of the two communist parties.

Furthermore, he said that all looking for the model of scientific socialism of the 21st century are required to come to one place by being united.

Also speaking at the programme, Chairman of CPN (Unified Socialist) and former Prime Minister Madhav Kumar Nepal said that Nepal's communist parties embody the character to a surrender.

He argued that a revolutionary proletariat culture should be developed to end the ills of Nepal's communist movement.

Source: National News Agency Nepal