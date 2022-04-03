General

The 30th General Meeting of Amnesty International Nepal (Amnesty Nepal) has concluded in Dhulikhel Metropolitan City, Kavre, electing a new leadership in its National Board and Appeals Committee for a term of two years.

The newly elected bodies include an eleven-member National Board of Amnesty Nepal led by 26-year-old Bipin Budhathoki while a three-member Appeal Committee led by Jeevan Prasad Phuyal, Amnesty Nepal said in a press release today.

The general meeting that was held on 1 and 2 April 2022, passed its annual reports, work plans, budget and some policy documents.

Over 300 participants including 254 voting delegates from Amnesty Nepal's groups, youth networks and the constituency of supporter members across the country and its Board and Appeal Committee officials, staff, volunteers, observers, and delegates from the international secretariat attended this general meeting.

Speaking at the inaugural event, Chief Guest Balram KC, former Justice of Supreme Court, expressed his concerns over the lack of government’s accountability in ensuring justice to the victims of rape incidents, which have remained unabated in the country.

Suman Adhikari, founder of Conflict Victims Common Platform, urged Amnesty Nepal members to work proactively in holding the government accountable in the cases of human rights violations during the conflict and ending the state of impunity.

In her video message, Dr Anjhula Mya Singh Bais, Chair of the International Board of Amnesty International, expressed her commitment in providing necessary support of the International Board and the International Secretariat to further strengthen Amnesty’s human rights movement in Nepal.

“Through a democratic process, Amnesty Nepal elected a new leadership,” Amnesty International Nepal Director Nirajan Thapaliya said. “The newly elected board is inclusive with the representation of youths, women and marginalized communities.”

Bipin Budhathoki, newly elected Chairperson of Amnesty International Nepal, said, “Continuity of Amnesty Nepal’s governance reform process for a clear, strong and effective human rights movement through new strategic goals will be the mandate for us.”

The newly elected National Board constitutes Bipin Budhathoki as the Chairperson and Roshan Bajgain as the Treasurer. The members of the board include Sachita Kuikel, Bimala Wagle, Manju Bishwakarma, Keshav Pokharel, Nikhil Pokharel, Hom Bahadur Adhikari, Devendra Sejuwal, Garima Pandey and Barun Kuikel. The newly elected Appeal Committee constitute Jivan Prasad Phuyal as the Coordinator, and Laxmi Regmi and Lokendra Singh as its members.

Source: National News Agency Nepal