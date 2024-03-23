ANFA Community Coaching for development of football

The ANFA community coaching programme organized by Banke District Football Association has concluded. The programme was organised with the objective of producing coaches for the development of football. During the four-day training, a total of 43 aspiring football coaches from Banke, Bardia, Surkhet, Dang, Kailal, Doti and Kalikot took part. They were trained on various aspects of football and coaching by president of Banke District Football Association and ANFA central member, Bhojraj Shahi and former captain of the Nepali national football team, Hari Khadka. The All Nepal Football Association (ANFA) has been organizing the training programme since the past five years. During the closing event, mayor of Nepalgunj Prashant Bista said that the municipality is positive for the development of football and expressed his commitment to support the development of the sport. Former captain Khadka said that it is impossible to achieve success in football without skilled coaches and stressed that the skills learned during training should be used in practice. President of Banke District Football Association Shahi said that such programs will be organized regularly for the development of football. Source: National News Agency Nepal