Foreign tourists’ influx in Annapurna Trail has enthused the local tourism entrepreneurs. The arrival of tourists which was affected by COVID-19 pandemic and biting cold has gone up this tourist season.

Altogether 7,213 foreign tourists have visited the Annapurna Circuit since January 2022 till date, according to Annapurna Conservation Area Project (ACAP).

Similarly, 2,373 foreign tourists visited the Circuit in 2021 and 1,973 in 2020.

Pancha Bahadur Gurung, a tourism entrepreneur from Marsyangdi Rural Municipality-4 in the district, expressed joy that he was making Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 as an income on a daily basis with the increase in the number of tourists. “The arrival of tourists has added special enthusiasm in us.”

Another cheerful entrepreneur Khus Bahadur Gurung shared that they were anxious about earning their living when foreign tourists not coming to the Circuit. Gurung’s whole family is depended on tourism business. Running the business means keeping the family alive for him.

ACAP’s Tourist Check Point Dharapani’s tourism assistant officer Chettra Bahadur Gurung shared that around 80-90 foreign tourists were entering Annapurna Circuit on a daily basis lately and most of them were from Israel.

The Circuit offers the trekkers panoramic view of mountain ranges, high hills and they can explore and enjoy customs and traditions of Manang’s locals. While tourists choose this Circuit to reach Thorang-La Pass, Larke Pass and Kala pass while some use this route to go Tilicho Lake, the highest lake in the world.

The entrance of Annapurna Circuit is in Lamjung, Beshisashar while the Circuit spans Manang, Kaski, Mustang and Myagdi districts.

Source: National News Agency Nepal