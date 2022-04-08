General

Acting Chief Justice Deepak Kumar Karki submitted the annual report of the Supreme Court, Judicial Council and Judicial Service Commission to President Bidya Devi Bhandari today.

The reports of the fiscal year 2021/22 were submitted to President Bhandari in accordance with the Article 138 of the Constitution of Nepal, according to the Office of the President.

Acting Chief Justice Karki, who is also chairperson of the Judicial Council and Judicial Service Commission, submitted the reports to the Head of the State at the latter's office, said the Office of the President.

Source: National News Agency Nepal