General

The National Inclusion Commission has submitted its annual report to the Head of Bagmati province. At a function held on Friday, acting Chair of the Commission Bishnu Maya Ojha submitted its report to the Head of Bagmati province Bishnu Prasad Prasain.

Accepting the report, Head of Bagmati Prasain launded the work of research and study carried out by the commission and suggested other commissions to follow suit.

The reports presented were of fiscal year 2076/77 and 2077/78, and it includes around 60 recommendations for advancement of the 11 groups that fall under inclusion, said acting chair Ojha. Recommendations also include the work to be done for the inclusive justice of the workers in the formal and informal sector, the sugarcane farmers and senior citizens, among others, which should be addressed by the government as soon as possible.

Prior to this, the Commission submitted its annual report to the Head of Province 1.

Source: National News Agency Nepal