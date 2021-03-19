General

Annual reports of the Public Service Commission (PSC) and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) were presented in the today's session of the House of Representatives (HoR).

Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Leelanath Shrestha presented the 61st report of the PSC and the annual report of the NHRC in the meeting, on behalf of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

Prior to this, information given by Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota mentioning the absence of lawmakers in previous meetings held at different times was endorsed by the meeting.

Source: National News Agency Nepal