Nepali climbing guide, Pasang Dawa Sherpa, made it to the summit of Mt Qomolangma, the world’s highest mountain, for the 27th time, equalling the global record set by fellow Nepali guide, Kami Rita Sherpa, according to the expedition’s organising company.

“Pasang, also known as Pa Dawa, reached the world’s pinnacle at 8:25 a.m. yesterday,” declared Dawa Gyaljen Sherpa, executive director of Imagine Nepal Trek and Expeditions.

“Pasang led a team of five Chinese climbers to the summit of Mt. Qomolangma, accompanied by four other Sherpa guides,” he informed Xinhua.

Pasang, 46, ascended the peak for the 26th time on May 14.

Kami, 53, scaled the mountain for the 27th time on May 17, and is currently making another attempt, confirmed Yubraj Khatiwada, director of the mountaineering section at Nepal’s Department of Tourism.

Pasang first climbed the 8,848.86-metre-high Mt. Qomolangma in 1998, and has twice summited the mountain, which borders Nepal and China, multiple times within a year, including in 2022.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the first successful climb, and 467 climbers from 65 countries and regions have obtained permits to ascend the peak, during the spring climbing season, a record high from the Nepali side, according to Nepal’s Department of Tourism.

Source: Nam News Network (NNN)