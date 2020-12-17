Key Issues

The government is to carryout coronavirus test of 300,000 people within January 13 through 'antigen' method.

The Ministry of Health and Population is to carry out antigen test to find out whether or not coronavirus infection has spread in community-level.

COVID-19 Focal Person of the Ministry, Mahendra Prasad Shrestha, said that employees have been deputed across the nation for the test.

Shrestha shared that antigen test would begin across the nation from coming Sunday. The test would be carried out at the places where there is more than 200 active coronavirus cases, added Shrestha.

He further said, "The antigen test will be carried out at the places where there is more than 200 active coronavirus cases, hotspot, big cities, dense settlements and suspected people and it will find out the infection prevalence in community level."

Earlier, the Epidemiology and Infectious Disease Control Division had carried out 'sero-surveillance' to find out the infection prevalence in community level.

The antigen test would detect result within 15 minutes and it does not need lab for the test.

Division Director Dr Basudev Pandey said that eight per cent of people was found infected in course of carrying out antigen test in the Kathmandu Valley.

Source: National News Agency Nepal