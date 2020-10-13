Health & Safety

The government has decided to start testing Corona Virus through the antigen detection methodology. Amending the National COVID-19 Testing Standards 2076, the Ministry of Health and Population has begun testing people for COVID-19 through the antigen method.

The fee of the test has been set at Rs. 1,000 per test and will be carried out in laboratories recognized by the National Public Health Laboratory, Teku, according to MoHP Spokesperson Dr Jageswar Gautam. Positive result coming out from the test will be recorded by the concerned department.

However, only FDA UAE recognized kit and kits recognized by the Department of Health Services can be used for the COVID-19 antigen test. This test will provide results in a relatively far lesser time than the PCR test.

Source: National News Agency Nepal