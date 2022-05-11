General

Voters enlisted in the voter list for the local level member election, 2079 BS, will be able to cast their vote on the basis of voter identity card or any other original government identity documents.

The Election Commission decided today to allow voters to vote in the May 13 local level election with the help of any official identity card including citizenship certificate, passport, national identity card or a landownership certificate. However, it is mandatory to be included in the voter list for it.

Source: National News Agency Nepal