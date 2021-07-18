General

The CPN (UML) has urged party lawmakers not to give a vote of confidence to Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, going against the party's official decision.

A meeting of the party's Standing Committee held today at Chyasal-based Tulsilal Memorial Trust in Lalitpur decided that any of the party lawmaker backing the Prime Minister in a bid to win the vote of confidence would not be in the party.

The meeting held under the chairmanship of party Chair KP Sharma Oli took a decision to this regard after senior leader Madhav Kumar Nepal and some other lawmakers were absent in the party meeting, suggesting their support to Nepali Congress President and Prime Minister Deuba.

The reinstatement of the House of Representatives with the Supreme Court's July 12 verdict and the subsequent appointment of Deuba as the Prime Minister have led to the political developments.

Party Spokesperson Pradeep Kumar Gyawali said the meeting reached a conclusion that leader Nepal was unwilling to entertain the10-point agreement made on July 11 by the task force.

Source: National News Agency Nepal