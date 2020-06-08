General

The Airline Operators Association of Nepal (AOAN) has slashed the air fare with the reduction in the price of aviation fuel.

AOAN, the umbrella organisation of airlines operators in the country, has decreased the air fare after the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) sent a letter to it on Sunday for implementing the decision related to adjusting the air fare commensurate with the fuel price.

AOAN stated in a press release that a new ‘fuel charge’ has been maintained in the air fare in keeping with the government’s decision of implementing the price in accordance with the automated system to the ratio of decrease in price of aviation fuel.

With this, the new air fare for the mountain flight from Kathmandu is Rs 2,230 per person. This is the fare after reducing Rs 860 from the earlier mountain flight air fare.

Similarly, the air fare on Kathmandu-Bhadrapur route has been decreased by Rs 750 and fixed at Rs 1,950 and the air fare on Kathmandu-Biratnagar route has been reduced by Rs 600 and maintained at Rs 1,550.

The air fare on Kathmandu-Pokhara route has been reduced by Rs 270 and maintained at Rs 695, on Kathmandu-Dhangadhi route has been decreased by Rs 1,105 and fixed at Rs 2,870, on the Kathmandu-Nepalgunj route has been lessened by Rs 815 and maintained at Rs 2,115. The lowest air fare is that on Kathmandu-Simara route and the highest is on Kathmandu-Dhangadhi route. The fare on Kathmandu-Simara route is Rs 558, AOAN general secretary Yograj Kandel Sharma said.

The international and domestic flights are suspended till June 30 and the airlines operators are preparing to operate flights from July 1.

The government has enforced a lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic since March 24. All the international flights operating from the country were suspended since March 22. The domestic flights in the country were suspended from March 24.

Source: National News Agency