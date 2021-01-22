General

Chairperson of Nepal Communist Party (Dahal-Nepal group) Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has expressed the hope that the Supreme Court would upset the government's move to dissolve the House of Representatives.

If the apex court upholds the HoR dissolution, efforts to correct it would take place from the streets, he warned addressing a demonstration against the HoR dissolution organised here on Friday by the NCP.

He is much worried about the peace process of the country being derailed if the court supported the government's step to that end.

Referring to the people's movements, 2062/63 BS, he claimed that the whole country has joined a struggle like that it was in the past movements and the people would not have a sound sleep until the HoR restoration.

He also accused Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli of failing to fulfill aspirations of the people for political stability, creation of job opportunities and economic prosperity following the establishment of the federal democratic republic from the constitution.

"There were aspirations that the communist party-led government with two thirds majority from from elections would provide justice, good governance and prosperity. But we could not do so", he regretted.

The party tried to deliver as per its election manifesto but the Prime Minister stayed away from implementing agreements and memorandum of understandings reached during the party unification, Dahal shared.

He added that they were struggling against the Prime Minister Oli for his act to violate the party norms and principles in the past.

Chair Dahal further argued that he had begged apology before the public for his failure to convince PM Oli to follow the party principles and abide by the collective decisions.

He also made commitment not to repeat such mistakes in the party. The NCP chair also argued that they were working to make the party stronger to lead the journey to socialism claiming that the socialist model would be of Nepali model.

Party chair Madhav Kumar Nepal, senior leader Jhalanath khanal and standing committee member Ghanashyam Bhusal among other senior leaders had addressed the mass gathering.

Thousands of party cadres had emerged with protest rally from different nine points in Kathmandu. -----

Source: National News Agency Nepal