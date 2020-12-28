General

Leader of Dahal-Nepal group of the Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Dev Prasad Gurung today said they were hopeful of the Supreme Court delivering a verdict against the dissolution of the House of Representatives (HoR). He expressed the hope that the apex court would protect the constitution.

"There has not been any envision of the dissolution of the HoR and the organisation of mid-term elections in the constitution except the situation when there has been a failure to form a government. We are hopeful and have a faith that the Supreme Court will correct Prime Minister's step," said Gurung, also NCP chief whip in the dissolved HoR, at a press conference organised here by the NCP Gandaki provincial committee.

Voicing against activities against the statute and regulations of the NCP, party leader Debendra Poudel on the occasion said they launched a protest to safeguard the constitution.

A meeting of the NCP provincial committee endorsed an eight-point demand including convention of the regular session of the dissolved HoR, said the party provincial committee chair Hitraj Pandey, claiming that of the total 216 members of the committee, 110 attended the meeting.

Source: National News Agency Nepal