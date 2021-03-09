General

The Armed Police Force (APF) Club has bagged the title of seventh Prime Minister Cub Invitational Women Volleyball tournament held in Nepalgunj. The APF Club bagged the titling defeating Police Club in straight sets.

With the win, it got Rs 500 thousand in cash prize, according to Chairman of organizing body, Banke Volleyball Association, TS Thakuri.

He added that APF Club and Nepal Police Club reached the final winning three matches each.

The APF Club defeated Police Club by 25-22, 25-21 and 25-19. With the second position, the Nepal Police Club won Rs 200 thousand in cash prize.

Similarly, New Diamond stood third by defeating Limbini United in straight sets.

Source: National News Agency Nepal