Security personnel deputed in the border point have fired warning shots in the air in order to stop a large number of Indian citizens trying to force themselves into Nepal at Gherabari in Kachankabal-1, south Jhapa. Some 150 Indian citizens with domestic weapons created a commotion near the 125/10 border pillar, which led to the Armed Police Force unit to fire the warning shots, said APF Superintendent of Police Resham Kumar Thaksu at the AFP 2 no. headquarters in Bhadrapur.

The incident took place at around 9:30 pm last night. The crowd dispersed and returned back to India. The Indians citizens across the border have been trying to cross over to Nepal to harvest the maize crop that they have cultivated in the Nepali territory.

In a similar incident a week ago, armed police had to fire two rounds of warning shots in the air when the Indian citizens stormed a Nepali security post near the 131 border pillar in ward no. 4 of Jhapa rural municipality. The matter was resolved after the Indian side apologized and committed not to repeat it.

Source: National News Agency