APF football club into Jhapa gold cup final

The APF football club has entered the final of Jhapa Gold Cup by defeating the four-time winner, Tribhuvan Army Club (TAC). The APF departmental team won the match 1-0 in the sixth Jhapa Gold Cup underway at the Birtamod-based Domalal Stadium. A suicide goal from the TAC set the APF journey for final. APF's foreign player Fode Fofona hit ball turned to a goal in the 70th minute of the match. Fofona's shot touched Army's defender Kamal Thapa before it turned to the goal. Winner team APF's Fofona was declared the 'man of the match'. He bagged a cash prize of Rs 11,000. The Church Boys United and Jhapa-11 AFC are playing semi-final match on Saturday. As informed, the final match will be held on March 11. Some 10 teams, including 'A' division clubs are participating in the gold cup tournament. The winner of the tournament will receive cash prize of Rs 1.3 million and trophy while the runner-up will bag Rs 700,000 Source: National News Agency - RSS