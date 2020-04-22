General

The Armed Police Force (APF) has intensified border patrol in State-1. According to APF chief in the State, DIG Nagendra Thapa, more than 3500 APF personnel were on duty to curb the crimes happening on the open border with India.

”Since the beginning of the lockdown in March 24, APF has increased border monitoring and patrolling”, informed DIG Thapa, adding, ”This has stopped illegal cross border movements of the people during lockdown over COVID-19.” Districts bordering India namely Sunsari, Morang, Jhapa, Ilam and Panchthar were effectively monitored to stop illegal cross-border movements of the people.

As he informed, there are 24 Border Outposts (BOPs) activated along with additional border observation patrols. He said smokeless tobacco called ‘gutkha’ worth of Rs. 45,000 was recently confiscated from Shahibgunj of Sunsari.

Similarly, the APF’s border patrol recently nabbed three smugglers namely Roshan Rai, Keshab Khadka and Arjun Karki after they were spotted ferrying tractor-load of raw timber logs from Barjabigha of Ramdhuni municipality-6 in Sunsari district on Monday night. The smugglers were produced before the Divisional Forest Office of Inaruwa.

”Our attention is paid to curb every sort of crime happening on border,” DIG Thapa reiterated, informing that there are genuine public who immediately inform APF so that it is easy to initiate action.

Source: National News Agency