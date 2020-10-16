General

The Armed Police Force (APF) Nepal has expanded its security presence in areas in the district adjoining the West Bengal and Bihar states of India.

In this connection the APF has setup 11 border outposts (BOPs). The 11th border outpost was inaugurated at Jyamirgadhi, Mechinagar Municipality-15 on Wednesday.

On the occasion, APF Nepal, Province no.1 Chief, Bansidhar Dahal said the border outposts are set up at a distance of every five kilometres to beef up security along the Nepal-India border and check cross-border criminal activities.

He said seven more BOPs would be established in the district at the earliest, while directing the security personnel deputed at the border outposts to become extra vigilant on preventing human trafficking, drug trafficking, smuggling and such criminal activities.

Jhapa shares 144.2 kilometres border with the Indian states of West Bengal and Bihar. The local governments in the district are also supporting the APF Nepal in setting up the BOPs.

Source: National News Agency Nepal