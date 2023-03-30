General

Armed Police Force (APF) has lifted the title under the Lalitpur Mayor Women's Championship by registering a 54-run win over Koshi Province in the final today. The match was held at Kirtipur-based Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground.

Chasing a 155-run target posted by APF, the defeated team was restricted to 109 runs in allotted 20 overs at the loss of six wickets. For Koshi Province, Captain Rubina Chhetri made highest 35 runs while Lalita Rajbanshi remained unbeaten on 21. Similarly, Apsari Begam contributed 10 runs. Other players dialed to make a double digit score. For the winning team, Binu Buda Magar bagged two wickets, and Sonu Khadka, Neri Thapa and Rekha Rawal one each.

Invited into bat first after losing the toss, APF made 154 runs in its full quota of 20 runs at the loss of one wicket. For the team, Captain Sita Rana Magar and Indu Barma remained unbeaten on 79 and 51 respectively. For the defeated team, Alisha Khadiya took one wicket.

SOURCE: NATIONAL NEWS AGENCY - RSS