General

The newly appointed Minister for Home Affairs Khagraj Adhikari on Saturday inspected the Headquarters of the Armed Police Force (APF) and took stock of the latest updates.

Minister Adhikari praised the role of APF in border security and public security in the country. He added that the health services provided by the APF Hospital in this critical hour caused by COVID-19 outbreak was praiseworthy.

On the occasion, Minister Adhikari directed the police officials to work forward with high morale and professionalism. He also assured career development of the officials on time.

Similarly, Inspector General of APF, Shailendra Khanal, shared that the visit of the Minister at the headquarters increased the morale of the APF family. He also assured that the APF would follow the directions given by the Minister during his visit to headquarters.

Source: National News Agency Nepal