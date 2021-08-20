General

CPN (UML) Karnali Province Committee has urged all to keep the party intact and united on the basis of 10-point agreement.

A committee of the party held in Surkhet today urged all leaders and cadres to be united for the further strength of the party.

The province committee chair Gorakha Bahadur Bogatai, releasing the meeting decisions today, further urged the government to adopt effective measures to control COVID-19 pandemic and ensure vaccines to targeted groups.

Source: National News Agency Nepal