The EPS Korea branch under the Department of Foreign Employment has called applications for re-language examination for Nepali workers who have returned after working legally in South Korea for five years.

Applications for the language test can be registered from July 29 to 31, said Director of the department Gurudatta Subedi. The language test will be conducted from coming mid-September and the result will be published in October.

Similarly, the EPS Korea branch has also called for applications for workers who have returned legally from South Korea and willing to go again for foreign employment under the EPS agreement reached between the government of Nepal and the government of the Republic of Korea.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal