Foreign employment aspirants now can submit their applications from local levels from coming April 14.

The Ministry of Labour, Employment and Social Security (MoLESS) is going to put in place the new provision which will facilitate service-seekers from all 753 local levels to submit application from their respective local level.

Ministry's Spokesperson Danduraj Ghimire shared that the foreign employment aspirants could submit their application through Employment Service Centre.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', who is also holding portfolio of the MoLESS, took the decision to this effect in a bid to ease off the service-seekers.

Application for personal labour permit and its renewal can be submitted from local level for which capacity building of the staffers at Employment Service Centre will be carried out prior to mid-April, said Spokesperson Ghimire.

The Ministry towards the beginning of this year started issuing personal and institutional labour permits from all seven provinces.

Source: National News Agency Nepal