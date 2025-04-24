Appoint Governor Soon: NC Spokesperson Mahat



Kathmandu: Spokesperson of the Nepali Congress, Prakash Sharan Mahat, has emphasized the urgency of appointing a governor at Nepal Rastra Bank without further delay.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Mahat made these remarks during a dialogue organized by the BP Chintan Pratisthan and the Parliamentary Study and Development Foundation on ‘Priorities of Upcoming Budget.’ He insisted that the new governor should be a professional individual, chosen regardless of political affiliation, who prioritizes the national economy. Mahat, who is also a former finance minister, stressed the importance of creating a budget that is based on needs and priorities, ensuring resource availability. He highlighted the need for a balanced and disciplined budget and recommended reducing administrative expenses while increasing capital spending.





Mahat further criticized the trend of presenting oversized budgets and pointed out key areas the budget should address, including social security, education, tourism, information technology, and production. NC leader Dip Kumar Upadhyay echoed these sentiments, emphasizing that the budget should focus on improving the national economy.





Former Vice Chairman of the National Planning Commission, Prof Dr. Govind Raj Pokhrel, highlighted the importance of government attention on sectors that ensure investment returns and infrastructure development. He also suggested focusing on capacity development and investment in large-scale hydro projects while reducing unnecessary expenditure.





Dr. Pushpa Raj Kandel, another former Vice Chairman of the National Planning Commission, called for policy and structural reforms. Meanwhile, Dipendra Bahadur Chhetri, also a former Vice Chairman, advocated for a balanced and investable budget.

