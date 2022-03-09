General

Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Prem Bahadur Ale has appointed new officials in nine different posts which were lying vacant at the Lumbini Area Development Trust. The appointments were made with ministerial level decisions.

The newly appointed are Dhundiraj Bhattarai as treasurer, and Rajesh Shakya, Netra Shahi, Bishwo Raj Poudel and Ram Naresh Kohar as the executive members.

Similarly, the council members are Prakash Bhattarai, Dhanraj Kandel, Shreeram Yadav and Gopi Krishna Sharma.

Minister Ale directed the newly elected officials to work for the development of Lumbini area without under anyone’s influence. He also said the officials and employees could plan to make the coming Buddha Jayanti a grand success.

Source: National News Agency Nepal