The government has made recommendation for appointment of ambassadors to various 20 countries. It has also appointed different individuals to various posts in several public bodies.

Communication and Information Technology Minister and government spokesman Gyanendra Bahadur Karki informed about this at a press conference organized at the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology today to inform about the decisions made by the meeting of the Council of Ministers on April 7.

Minister Karki shared that Basanta Kumar Pandey has been appointed to the post of General Manager of Hetauda Cement Industry Limited. The government has decided to appoint and nominate Kashiraj Dahal, the former chairman of the Administrative Court, as the Chairman and Keshav Raj Acharya as the Member of the Management Board for Problematic Cooperatives Institutions and Organisations.

Likewise, Ranjan Krishna Aryal (Kathmandu) and Prof Bhagawan Das Manandhar (Kathmandu) have been nominated the Member of the executive committee of Nepal Administrative Staff College while Sunil Poudel has been appointed to the post of Managing Director of Nepal Telecommunication Company Limited.

The meeting decided to assign Basudev Acharya, judge at the High Court Biratnagar, Okhaldhunga bench as the Chairman of the Labour Court, judge at the High Court Patan, Mahesh Sharma Poudel, to the post of Chairman of the Appellate Committee formed as per Clause 23 of Kathmandu Valley Development Authority Act, 2045 BS and Ramesh Prasad Rajbhandari, judge of the High Court Pokhara to the post of Law Member and Chair of the Revenue Tribunal Pokhara.

Likewise, Dr Rabi Sharma Aryal, the judge at the High Court Janakpur, Birgunj bench, has been appointed to the post of Chairman of the Foreign Employment Tribunal while assigning Balendra Rupakheti, judge at the High Court Patan to the post of Chairman of the Appellate Committee as per Clause 26, Sub-clause (2) of the Act Related to the Reconstruction of Structures Damaged by Earthquake. He is also assigned to look after the works at the Court.

Judge at the High Court Patan, Mahesh Prasad Pudasaini, has been appointed to the post of Chair of the Military Special Court while also assigning him to carry out works at the High Court.

Source: National News Agency Nepal