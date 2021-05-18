Key Issues, politics

The Ministry of Forest and Environment has approved the environmental impact assessment (EIA) report regarding the transmission line to be constructed by Millennium Challenge Compact (MCC).

According to the MCA Nepal, the report approved by the Cabinet on April 29, was an important preliminary part for the construction of power transmission line and substation. MCA Nepal Executive Director Khadga Bahadur Bista, said it was an importance step before meeting the pre-condition for the implementation of the project.

The EIA report has pointed out various suggestions regarding environmental and other effects while forwarding the project.

Source: National News Agency Nepal