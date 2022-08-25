General

The Department of Archaeology has handed over the archaeological items returned from Britain to the national archives.

The artifact and statues were handed over to the archives amidst a programme here Thursday.

Director General at Department Damodar Gautam informed that the artifacts stolen from Nepal were returned with the help of Nepali Embassy in London, the metropolitan police in Britain, and Tourism Ministry and Finance Ministry of Nepal.

He further informed that other objects of archaeological value owned by Nepal were bring returned to Nepal.

Among the returned artifacts, one wooden relic is supposed to be made of 17th or 18th century. The wooden relic placed on the gate of the Kumari Baha of Kathmandu Metropolitan City-23 was lost from the time 1980 to 1990.

Similarly, another artifact is the stone statue of 16th or 17th century. It was informed that it was lost from Manjushree Temple of Om Bahal in around 1980.

The Department had sought assistance from the Nepali Embassy in London and other agencies to bring back the relics.

Source: National News Agency Nepal