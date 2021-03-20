General

Arghakhanchi Hospital has stood first in Lumbini Province and third across the country in terms of minimum service standards and its performance review, according to the hospital administration.

The hospital has got 75 per cent marks out of total 939 full marks. It competed with 32 hospitals across the country to secure third position, said the hospital Chief Dr Kapil Gautam at an event organised to inform about this progress of the district hospital.

Established 31 years ago, the hospital has been delivering lab and X-ray, physiotherapy and dental services 24 hours a day, he said. It also provides surgery service, relieving people of the district of hassles and difficulties of travelling far for availing the service.

On the occasion, 15 employees and doctors at the hospital were honoured with certificates for their contribution to the hospital.

Source: National News Agency Nepal