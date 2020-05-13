General

The Armed Police Force (APF) has increased its vigilance at the border after Nepalis started crossing the Mahakali river to come to their homes one after the other. The Mahakali river forms the border with India. The people crossing the river by swimming and on tire tubes have been taken under control and kept in quarantines at the local level.

The trend of Nepalis stranded in various places of India due to the lockdown coming home by crossing the Mahakali river continues. It is said people cross the river during night to avoid police action as the border transit with India is closed. The APF has increased its vigilance in recent days to stop such illegal and risky crossing of border via river by the people.

Nepali migrant workers are arriving at the border from various places of India including Delhi and Pithoragadh with the relaxation of the lockdown there and crossing the Mahakali on their way home. They say that India itself has been bussing them up to the border with Darchula.

APF personnel took 11 people who had crossed the river by swimming or using rubber tubes under control from Lekam and Lali areas on Tuesday. They have been placed under quarantine, APF Nepal No 50 Company Darchula stated.

APF has mobilised its personnel to keep watch on the border with India 24 hours with the announcement of lockdown on March 24. APF Nepal No 50 Company Darchula’s Deputy Superintendent, Dambar Bahadur Bishta said that although a large number of Nepalis stranded on the other side of the border and staying in quarantine in India were brought home on April 30, the flow of people entering the district by illegally crossing the border has not stopped yet. Police have also confiscated two tire tubes used for illegally crossing the border via Mahakali river. It is said people have been paying somewhere between Rs 1,600 to 2,500 per person to cross the river on tubes to come to Nepal.

APF has increased its vigilance at present at 10 various places from Lali of Lekam up to Byas. It is said hundreds of Nepalis have started arriving at the Indian border towns from various places of India with the relaxation of the lockdown there.

Source: National News Agency