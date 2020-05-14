legal-Judicial

The government has set up the Armed Police Force (APF)’s border outpost at Gaga, Chhangru of Byas rural municipality-1 in Darchula district.

APF’s Additional Inspector General, Narayan Babu Thapa, inaugurated the border outpost (BOP) on Wednesday. APF Nepal No 50 Company Headquarters’ Inspector Lili Bahadur Chand leads a team of 25 personnel mobilised at the BOP. The APF No. 50 Company is based in Khalanga, the district headquarters of Darchula.

Inaugurating the BOP, AIG Thapa said the APF has set up its BOP at Byas, a place of strategic importance, in difficult circumstances as per its responsibility.

All the logistics including arms and other goods as well as the troops were transported to Chhangru by a Nepali Army helicopter. The BOP has been established for the protection of Nepal’s border after India unilaterally constructed and inaugurated a road from Pithoragadh to the China border through Nepali territory. Chhangru is close to the trijunction of Nepal, India and China.

The people in Darchula district are elated with the mobilisation of APF at the border. They believe that the presence of Nepali border police all the year round in the desolate area will help prevent encroachment of Nepali territory by India. The area is without humans for six months of the year due to harsh weather condition. The APF will conduct regular patrolling on the border in Byas rural municipality which lies at an altitude of 3,000 to 5,000 metres above the sea level.

Source: National News Agency